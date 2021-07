It's easy to hang up a prized portrait or piece of décor on the wall, but what happens should you decide that you want to move it or take it down entirely? Odds are, you'll be left with an unsightly hole. That shouldn't stop you from redecorating, though: It's easy to patch a hole left behind by a nail in just a few simple steps. Tiffanni Reidy, the owner of Reidy Creative, explains that whether you're looking to repair drywall or a wooden wall, the main tool you will need is sandpaper. Bob Glass, a merchant at The Home Depot, adds that there are kits that come with everything you need to complete the process seamlessly.