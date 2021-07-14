Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Most Covid rules set to be lifted in Wales on 7 August

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Covid rules in Wales - but not all - are set to be scrapped from 7 August. The Welsh government said all laws on the number of people who can meet will end but First Minister Mark Drakeford warned against "a free for all." Nightclubs would be able to...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Drakeford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Uk#Conservatives#Plaid Cymru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelBBC

Covid: Call for Wales to follow England's quarantine travel rules

Travel agents and tour operators in Wales want the Welsh government to follow England and adopt the same rules affecting international travellers. UK residents who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine returning from amber list destinations will no longer have to isolate in England from 19 July. But...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Plans to be revealed for fewer rules in Wales

The extent Wales will go to in scrapping coronavirus restrictions will be announced on Wednesday. Ministers are expected to settle on their plans for reducing the legal rules that have governed businesses and social contact during the pandemic. But First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he will not abandon them...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Wales' lockdown rules 'won't be abandoned wholesale'

Covid restrictions will not be abandoned "wholesale" when they are next reviewed on Wednesday, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. With cases on the increase, he said he was "not persuaded that this is a moment for such an approach". The UK government has faced criticism from some scientists...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Lockdown set to lift and long Covid testing hopes

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm plans to lift lockdown in England later, he urges caution and a warning that we "must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS". Almost all legal restrictions on social contact are earmarked to be lifted on 19 July, after the original reopening date on 21 June was postponed. During a news conference later, Mr Johnson will outline the country's position based on the latest data, which Downing Street says suggests hospital admissions, serious illness and deaths from Covid will continue, but at a lower level than before the vaccination programme. Mr Johnson warns Covid cases, currently at about 30,000 a day, would continue to rise as society reopened but the delay in reopening allowed millions more to be vaccinated.
TrafficShropshire Star

MP hits out at Covid rule confusion on England-Wales border

Plans for Welsh trains to require passengers to wear face coverings and English trains to leave it up people's own judgement are "another example" of confusion between the countries, according to a Shropshire MP. Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, said he was concerned at the impact...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Wales says it will keep mask laws: Mark Drakeford confirms he will copy Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon and retain face covering rules when he lifts almost all other lockdown restrictions next month - leaving Boris isolated in England

Wales will follow Scotland and keep mask-wearing laws in place after almost all other lockdown rules are scrapped, it was confirmed today. First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed it would remain mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport and in most indoor settings after the country moves to Level 0 next month.
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Wales: Calls to respect beauty spots as rules eased

There are calls to respect beauty spots as the weather gets hotter and Covid restrictions are eased in Wales. Natural Resource Wales (NRW) has urged sun-worshippers and beauty seekers to respect local communities ahead of an expected arrival of visitors over the next few weeks during the summer break. Parking,...
Public HealthBBC

Covid rules in Wales: No outdoor limits and six can meet at home

Six people can meet in private homes and a law limiting the number of people meeting outside is being scrapped as Welsh lockdown rules ease further. The Welsh government's Covid response relaxation gives outdoor events "flexibility around social distancing" as Wales moves into alert level one. Organised indoor events can...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

UK COVID cases hit a 6-month high as rules are set to ease

LONDON — The U.K. recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in one day Friday for the first time in six months, as the British government’s top medical adviser warned that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 could hit “quite scary” levels within weeks. Government figures showed another 51,870...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

UK shopper numbers to jump a fifth after COVID rules lifted -Springboard

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain will rise by nearly one fifth this week versus the previous week thanks to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, market researcher Springboard forecast on Monday. The British government is removing most pandemic restrictions in England from July 19, so-called “freedom day”,...
Travelcntraveller.com

What are the travel rules for Wales?

Travel for English residents resumed following lockdown, using a traffic light system from mid-May 2021, but do the same rules apply for those in Wales? Here we look into the travel rules for Welsh residents this summer. Can I travel abroad from Wales?. Yes. Wales will be following the same...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: 600,000 patients on NHS Wales waiting lists

More than 600,000 patients are waiting for treatment in Wales after record backlogs during the coronavirus pandemic, latest figures have shown. In May, 608,062 people were waiting to start treatment, an increase of more than 5,000 since April. It comes as Wales' health minister pledged to "transform" the delivery of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy