US based The Analyst Agency enters into Strategic Alliance

CarVal Will Expand Its Clo Platform by Creating and Managing Clos That Will Focus on Public and Private Companies With Favorable Esg Risk Scores. CarVal Investors, an established global alternative investment manager, announced the launch of the CarVal Clean CLO platform. The CLOs managed by the platform will utilize a new ESG risk assessment technology to pursue a high-performing, ESG-optimized portfolio which will be driven by proprietary technology developed by CarVal Investors and Insig AI, a data science and machine learning solutions company. This technology is the first of its kind in fixed income and will cover private as well as public issuers, creating a transparent and auditable risk assessment that allows for comparison to relevant benchmarks.