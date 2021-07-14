Cancel
Environment

Fire Officials Calling 2021 Worst Wildfire Season Ever

Out west, wildfires are raging on.

They’re fueled by extremely hot temperatures and dry brush from of a horrible drought.

Fire officials say it’s turning out to be the nation’s worst and most widespread fire season ever.

More than 14,000 fire crews are battling the flames.

One of the wildfires is burning by Yosemite National Park in California and threatening the town of Ahwahnee.

The largest wildfire currently burning is in Oregon.

The Bootleg fire has now charred an area the size of New York City, more than 200,000 acres.

