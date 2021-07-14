Cancel
Butler County, OH

Chief: 3 killed in Butler County fire were trapped, roof partially collapsed

By Denise G. Callahan
Dayton Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER TWP. — Three people were killed and a firefighter is suffering severe dehydration after a blaze in a mobile home park on Tuesday morning in West Chester Twp. West Chester Twp. Fire Chief Rick Prinz said the three people who could not be saved are all adults but have not yet been identified. A firefighter in his 40s was still in intensive care suffering severe dehydration and kidney problems. The chief said he would likely be there a couple days.

