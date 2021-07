India, the world’s largest democracy, takes political prisoners. Indian authorities have jailed Surendra Gadling, a lawyer known for defending Dalits (once known as “untouchables”), and Rona Wilson, a human rights activist, for three years without trial. They are victims of an extensive malware campaign that framed them for plotting with Maoist insurgents, according to a recent forensics report. Someone — the perpetrator remains unknown — hacked into their computers via a malware-laden email, then planted incriminating documents, including one that discusses assassinating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.