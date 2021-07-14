Rattler will be conspicuous by his absence at media days

NORMAN — We can’t write about this forever, or at least we shouldn’t, because the sports section is supposed to be in the sports business, not free advertising. There will come a point, one presumes, when the only good reason to chart a college athlete’s name, image and likeness projects and earnings — though it may be fodder for the business page — will occur when those projects and earnings begin to damage programs from within, which they are bound to do, because of all the things that separate people in this world, money remains in first place.