Area teens spend afternoon tie-dying T-shirts as part of library effort

Armed with plain white T-shirts and bottles of dye, area teens designed their own tie-dye shirts Tuesday afternoon at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus. The activity was part of the Columbus Public Library’s summer reading program for young adults. CPL Young Adult Services Librarian Jessica Wilkinson said she plans activities for area youth on Tuesdays and Thursdays as part of the program. There are three groups of the library’s summer reading program – adult, young adult and children – and Wilkinson runs the young adult age group.