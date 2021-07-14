Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, NE

Area teens spend afternoon tie-dying T-shirts as part of library effort

By Hannah Schrodt
Columbus Telegram
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed with plain white T-shirts and bottles of dye, area teens designed their own tie-dye shirts Tuesday afternoon at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus. The activity was part of the Columbus Public Library’s summer reading program for young adults. CPL Young Adult Services Librarian Jessica Wilkinson said she plans activities for area youth on Tuesdays and Thursdays as part of the program. There are three groups of the library’s summer reading program – adult, young adult and children – and Wilkinson runs the young adult age group.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, NE
Society
Columbus, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Downtown Columbus#Cpl Young Adult Services#Frankenbeanies#Wildlife Encounters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy