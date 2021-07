The pope emphasizes a unique faith-sharing role in his message for the first commemoration. What if, for grandparents, the best is yet to come? Youth ministry expert and author Michael Shaughnessy says that can be the case, and it motivates his outreach: encouraging grandparents to take a deliberate role in passing on their faith to younger generations. He thinks Pope Francis might agree, given his reflection about the importance of grandparenting and mentorship ahead of the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly July 25.