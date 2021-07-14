Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TradeIndia alongside Getdistributors.com set to conduct

tucsonpost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TradeIndia, the country's leading B2B online marketplace platform, in association with its sub-venture Getdistributors.com is all set to host another flagship trade event: Indian Business Distributorship Expo 2021. To be held between 11-13 August, the premium virtual conglomeration will prove instrumental in forging...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tradeindia#Business Partners#Trade Fairs#Tradeindia#Getdistributors Com#Ani Businesswire India#Indian#Oem#Agriculture#Electric Vehicles#Lubricants#Detergent Powder#Cleaning Chemical#Homeindustrial#Water Proofing Chemical#Paints#Consumer Electronics#Foodbeverage#Giftscrafts#Healthbeauty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Businessneworleanssun.com

Vision Trade India steps in to connect buyers and sellers

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Vision Trade India is a business-to-business (B2B) portal that connects buyers and sellers. The team offers quality leads to the sellers thereby arranging genuine deals for them. Vision Trade India isn't merely a business platform but a brand that believes in Digital India...
Technologyomahanews.net

PHD Chamber to conduct an E-Conclave

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI/India PR Distribution): PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has announced that it will be hosting an E-Conclave on Digital Risk ManagementCyber Security on Friday July 30th, 2021. The objective of this E-Conclave will be to provide a perspective on security issues in the...
Indiatucsonpost.com

'India single largest source of govt information requests'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India is the single largest source of government information requests during the second half of 2020, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume, as per the Twitter Transparency Report released on Wednesday. India accounted for 25 per cent of the global volume...
Businesstucsonpost.com

US based The Analyst Agency enters into Strategic Alliance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): US based The Analyst Agency is looking to further expand its portfolio in India in the coming year. One way they are adding value to companies in India is by creating business growth services aimed at expanding their reach in new markets. The Analyst Agency has announced its joint venture with Nagpur based Kreo Capital Pvt. Ltd. which is a boutique multidisciplinary financial consulting company.
Indiatucsonpost.com

Bengaluru observes 'World Youth Skills Day' for first time

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day observed for the first time by Karnataka, as many as eight Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the government and leading companies with a view to up-skill the youth workforce, on Thursday. The MoUs were signed...
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Energy Storage Systems Market 2021 SWOT Analysis by – Industry Segmentation and Outlook 2028 | Industry Growth And Competitive Landscape Trends

The research-based on ### industry provides detailed information about each of the technological advancements produced in the ### industry through recent years. Further, it gives careful info concerning the essential perspectives, for example, manufacturing plans, buyers, traders, acquisitions, marriages, newest affiliations, and assorted elements that help determine the industry development. It’s data about the accomplishment likelihood of these new undertakings. The new study on the international ### market provides a few fundamental models and viewpoints that basically help determine the business share. In like fashion, the report provides full-scale experiences about the advancement of motorists, models, and crucial advancement prospects which basically influence the advancement of the international ### market throughout the examination period. It guarantees ways for your cash-related aid to receive choices and cause approaches to managing to figure out the way to recover benefits after fundamental ailments. In like fashion, it comprises an assessment of ### market subject many submarkets determined by the veritable reach, goods, programs, and distinct points of view that fuel the business development.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Log Management (LM) System Market Trends, Top Manufactures, Log Management (LM) System Market Demands, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2025

Global Log Management (LM) System Market Size 2020-2025 report covers emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major Key vendors and Market driver and, support decisions in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Log Management (LM) System . The Global Log Management (LM) System Market is anticipated to increase at a significant to grow rate by 2025.
Technologyaithority.com

Cradlepoint Signs On Tech Data Distribution Partner In Southeast Asia To Fuel Wireless WAN And 5G Expansion

Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia. The distribution partnership will enable Cradlepoint to accelerate operations initially in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with plans to expand into other markets in the region longer term. Cradlepoint’s Chris Joseph has also been appointed as Senior Director, Distribution, Asia Pacific, responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Global Innovations and Emerging Trends 2021-2028

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in Semiconductor Etch Equipment market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player. The key factors that shape the...
IndustryArkansas Online

Uber Freight to acquire Transplace

Uber Freight has signed a $2.25 billion deal to buy Transplace, a logistics and technology firm that manages shipping across the globe. The move merges Uber's digital truck broker platform with software that helps customers bring freight to market. Transplace celebrated the opening of a $50 million building in Rogers...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Dwolla raises USD 21 mln to innovate B2B payments

Dwolla, a modern payments platform, has raised a USD 21 million venture round led by Foundry Group to drive innovation for today’s B2B payments. According to AITHORITY, additional investors include Park West Asset Management LLC, Union Square Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebrand Ventures, Next Level Ventures, and Jeremy Andrus, the CEO of Traeger. The investment will catalyse Dwolla’s growth initiatives with international payments, expansive partner relationships through a partner API, and further accelerate the company’s aggressive product road map focused on a real-time payments experience.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Dredging Market to Reach USD 4.34 billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.1 % CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

The Dredging Market report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHT is focused on comprehensive qualitative research that considerably aids businesses in generating profits and achieving results in the worldwide market. It also includes data regarding the current COVID-19's influence on the business. The market place review also highlights all of the corporation's crucial economic, technical, and social components, providing the consumers with the knowledge they need to make an educated judgment.Thus, a detailed Industry Analysis study like this can help the reader identify the flaws and challenges that both the existing and the new enterprises face. This market study focuses on a few major places throughout the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, rather than a particular location. This industry research also includes data on development as well as growth plans.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Uber (UBER) Freight to Acquire Transplace for $2.25B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Uber Freight and Transplace have entered into a definitive agreement for Uber Freight to acquire Transplace for approximately $2.25 billion, consisting of up to $750 million in common stock of Uber Freight's parent company, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and the remainder in cash. Uber Freight will acquire Transplace from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. Uber Freight's acquisition of Transplace will create one of the leading logistics technology platforms, with one of the largest and most comprehensive managed transportation and logistics networks in the world. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
NFLwestfieldvoice.com

Mobile Payment Market Trends, Processing Techniques, Network Management, Services Offered, Development Management Techniques, Retailers Analysis, Financial Support 2021

Global Research Analysis & Forecasting of the Mobile Payment Market Report 2020 – 2026. The Mobile Payment report is a diligent exploration of the Mobile Payment market and gives insights such as considerable approaches, scope, historical data, and statistical data of the worldwide market. Industrial Stocks, Projected statistics also encompasses in it that is an estimate with the support of a suitable set of methodologies and postulations. The report includes all its important detail unearths the matter-of-fact data and across-the-board research analysis of the Mobile Payment market. What’s more, the Mobile Payment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. To examine the impact of various factors against the coronavirus crisis and understand the overall attractiveness of the industry, industry analysis has also been done.
Businesswestfieldvoice.com

Telecom API Market To Expand With A CAGR Of 15.1% From 2020 To 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Telecom API Market (Service–SMS, MMS and RCS, Payment, Maps and Location, Identity Management, Voice/Speech, WebRTC, and Others) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the global telecom API market was valued at US$107.21 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 To 2028.

Comments / 0

Community Policy