AgileThought is latest Dallas-Fort Worth company to pursue public listing through a SPAC
Irving-based AgileThought, a technology firm that helps businesses become digital, is linking up with a special purpose acquisition company to go public later this year. It will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol AGIL, with an initial market value of $491 million. Backing the SPAC is LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., headquartered in Mexico, which said it evaluated 80 companies before deciding to back AgileThought.www.dallasnews.com
