Irving, TX

AgileThought is latest Dallas-Fort Worth company to pursue public listing through a SPAC

By Natalie Walters
Dallas News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrving-based AgileThought, a technology firm that helps businesses become digital, is linking up with a special purpose acquisition company to go public later this year. It will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol AGIL, with an initial market value of $491 million. Backing the SPAC is LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., headquartered in Mexico, which said it evaluated 80 companies before deciding to back AgileThought.

Irving, TX
Texas Business
Irving, TX
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

PropertyGuru to go public through merger with SPAC, with the valuing company at $1.35 billion

PropertyGuru Pte. Ltd. announced an agreement that will take the Southeast Asia property technology company public, through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. that will value the combined company at $1.35 billion. Bridgetown 2's stock rose 1.0% in afternoon trading. The deal is expected to provide $431 million of gross proceeds. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur by the end of July 2021 to mid-August 2021, the combined company will be listed on the NYSE. Bridgetown 2 was formed by Pacific Century Group and Thiel Capital LLC. "This process of becoming a public company will provide us with greater financial resources to do what we do best - helping people find, finance and own their homes in an efficient and transparent manner," said PropertyGuru Chief Executive Hari Krishnan. Bridgetown 2's stock, which started trading on Jan. 26, has slipped 1.3% over the past three months while the Renaissance IPO ETF has eased 1.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.5%.
BusinessCoinDesk

Core Scientific Plans to Go Public Through SPAC Merger

Core Scientific, a cryptocurrency mining company, is planning to list its shares on Nasdaq. Core Scientific, the largest host of bitcoin mining machines in North America, plans to merge with the special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, the company said in a statement. The company will...
Businessu.today

Mining Company Core Scientific Going Public on NASDAQ Via SPAC

Cryptocurrency mining company Core Scientific announced its Nasdaq listing through a merger with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, CNBC reports. The deal was done by using a special-purpose acquisition company. At press time, Core did not announce when trading will begin nor the stock's ticker. Core Scientific has operations...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

Seller’s Market Persists in Dallas Fort Worth With Relative Feeding Frenzy, Opendoor Says

The Dallas market is a microcosm of the U.S., with attitudes about the housing market mirroring those seen for the country overall according to Opendoor. The real estate disruptor’s recent study — The Hearts & Minds Behind Today’s Housing Market — says that more than three-quarters of Dallas-Fort Worth residents believe that buying a home is a good investment. Even more respondents think that now is a great time to sell.
Waltham, MABoston Globe

Weapons-detection company Evolv goes public after closing SPAC deal

Evolv Technology, a Waltham-based security-tech company, began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday, following its completed merger with a special purpose acquisition company. It trades under the ticker symbol EVLV. Evolv’s share price closed at $10.40, up about 9 percent from its SPAC’s previous close. The company, which...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

New Horizons Computer Learning Center Has A New Partner In Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers is excited to announce its new franchise location opening, New Horizons Dallas. New Horizons has partnered with IT executive Dean Kothia to empower Dallas-Fort Worth individuals and organizations with end-to-end learning solutions in everything from IT training and business applications to leadership development training.
Fort Worth, TXmultihousingnews.com

Extra Space Storage Buys Dallas-Fort Worth Self Storage Portfolio

Extra Space Storage has acquired a two-property self storage portfolio in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro from Rearden Capital Corp. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the disposition of the two facilities, which total 162,960 rentable square feet across 1,321 units in Corinth and Fort Worth, Texas. Both facilities include...
BusinessFootwear News

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Expected to Go Public Through SPAC Deal

The Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by investment subsidiaries of Investindustrial VII L.P., said on Monday that they entered into a definitive business agreement that is expected to make Zegna a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange later this year.
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Insurance Company Kin to Go Public Via SPAC Merger

Direct-to-consumer home insurance technology company Kin Insurance is going public through a reverse merger with Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The agreement values Kin Insurance at roughly $1.03 billion. Kin's technology-first approach enables customers to insure homes online within minutes. Direct-to-consumer home insurance technology company Kin Insurance is going public through a...
Businessrejournals.com

MORGAN announces new hire to oversee Dallas/Fort Worth development

MORGAN, a leader in multifamily development, construction, acquisitions and property management, today announced that Stephen Frazee has joined the company as DFW City Partner. In this role, Stephen is responsible for leading MORGAN’s development efforts in the Dallas and Fort Worth markets and establishing a local office in Dallas later this year.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Self-Driving Startup Aurora Going Public Through a SPAC

Self-driving technology startup Aurora is preparing to go public — netting $2 billion in cash — with the help of a SPAC, which has become the preferred way to take companies public rather than a more conventional initial public offering. Founded five years ago by Chris Urmson, a self-driving technology...
Businesstctmagazine.com

Fathom to go public on New York Stock Exchange through SPAC merger

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation has announced it will list on the New York Stock Exchange subsequent to a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp. The advanced manufacturing firm expects to list on the New York Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ticker symbol...

