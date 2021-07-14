Tokyo Olympics will begin from July 23-August 8

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): India female gymnast Pranati Nayak and swimmers Maana Patel and Srihari Natraj have begun their training ahead of their debut at the Olympics. The official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted pictures of the duo gearing up for training and captioned the post as: "Destination Tokyo Here are Swimmers @srihari3529 and Maana Patel at the Tokyo2020 Games village, getting ready for their first training session. Watch Team India in action at @Tokyo2020 starting from 23 July. Come, let's Cheer4India."Minutes later, SAI Media tweeted, "Destination Tokyo Take a look at Gymnast Pranati Nayak at the training arena in Tokyo2020 Games village. Don't forget to support Team India with Cheer4India."Earlier, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth hit the court running on Monday and they trained alongside coach Park Tae Sang. Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also started their training and they were seen battling it out on the table tennis court.