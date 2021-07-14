Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics will begin from July 23-August 8

tucsonpost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], July 14 (ANI): Airbnb, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are bringing people closer than ever to the magic of Tokyo 2020 with a special program taking place during the Games of more than 200 Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences, only on Airbnb.

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Brownlee
Person
Clarisse Agbegnenou
Person
Jonnie Peacock
Person
Sky Brown
Person
Brandi Chastain
Person
Katie Zaferes
Person
Alice Dearing
Person
Tara Davis
Person
Hunter Woodhall
Person
Scottie Pippen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Ani#Ipc#Shiva#Olympians#Paralympians#Survive And Thrive#The Athletes Department#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin

TOKYO (AP) — Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with a dazzling display of fireworks and soaring, made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games. As their opening unfolded,...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 1: Swimming, Basketball, Volleyball

From swimming and the addition of 3x3 basketball to volleyball, softball and the first gold medals of the Tokyo Olympics, here are 5 things to watch on July 24, 2021. It’s been a while since San Diego has had a swimmer in the Olympics with gold medal potential but Michael Andrew – a 22-year-old Encinitas resident – is about to break that streak at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time Andrew has gone to the Olympics but judging by his talent, it won’t be his last. His first event – Men’s 100m Breaststroke (Heat 6) – is set for 4:37 a.m. PT.
SportsPosted by
Distractify

Controversial Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Set to Make Olympic Debut in Tokyo

A Reddit user recently listed the controversies surrounding MyKayla Skinner, a U.S. gymnast making her Olympics debut at the Tokyo games tomorrow, Sunday, July 25. “As someone whose been passionately following the U.S. women’s gymnastics team … I am appalled by the idea of someone such as MyKayla Skinner representing the United States at the Olympics,” user u/Dramatic_Quarter wrote, in part. “The way she conducts herself online and outside of gymnastics is an embarrassment to our country.”
Sportsatlantanews.net

Tokyo Olympics: Indian gymnast Pranati begins training

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): India female gymnast Pranati Nayak and swimmers Maana Patel and Srihari Natraj have begun their training ahead of their debut at the Olympics. The official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted pictures of the duo gearing up for training and captioned the post as: "Destination Tokyo Here are Swimmers @srihari3529 and Maana Patel at the Tokyo2020 Games village, getting ready for their first training session. Watch Team India in action at @Tokyo2020 starting from 23 July. Come, let's Cheer4India."Minutes later, SAI Media tweeted, "Destination Tokyo Take a look at Gymnast Pranati Nayak at the training arena in Tokyo2020 Games village. Don't forget to support Team India with Cheer4India."Earlier, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth hit the court running on Monday and they trained alongside coach Park Tae Sang. Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also started their training and they were seen battling it out on the table tennis court.
SportsBirmingham Star

Archery event to start on July 23 at Tokyo

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): With four days to go for the Tokyo Olympics to get underway, athletes across the globe are looking to give finishing touch to their preparations for the showpiece event. The Indian contingent is no different as 127 athletes will look to give it their all and bring glory to the country. And the archers in the contingent are expected to rise to the challenge and bring glory with their performances.
World101.9 KELO-FM

Olympics-Sporting moments to look out for at Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Superheroes the world over come head to toe in spandex. So too here in Tokyo, where the one person with the best shot at making – or even saving – these most beleaguered of Olympic Games, will be dressed in a red one-piece. Never mind that Simone...
Sportstucsonpost.com

Muhammad Yunus to become 2nd recipient of Olympic Laurel

Tokyo [Japan], July 15 (ANI): Nobel Peace Prize awardee Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh will become the second recipient of the Olympic Laurel when he receives the trophy during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games on July 23. Muhammad Yunus, who is often referred to as the "world's banker to...
SportsSwimInfo

Tokyo Olympics: Day One Prelims Heat Sheets Posted; Six Events on Slate

Tokyo Olympics: Day One Prelims Heat Sheets Posted; Six Events on Slate. The heat sheets for the first day of prelims action at the Tokyo Olympics have been posted as swimming is set to begin Saturday evening in Japan at 7 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET in the U.S.). Events on the program for day one include the men’s 400 IM, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 400 freestyle, women’s 400 IM, men’s 100 breaststroke and women’s 400 freestyle relay.
Public HealthWWAY NewsChannel 3

Opening ceremony of virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics begins

TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Games have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay. They’re a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease. They’re also steeped in the political and medical baggage of the relentless pandemic. Japanese are deeply divided on whether they should be...
Swimming & SurfingNBC Sports

How to Watch Olympic Swimming: Tokyo Schedule, Live Stream, More

One of the most anticipated events during the Tokyo Olympics is men’s and women’s swimming. The United States has a number of representatives who are expected to compete for gold, including Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel. The U.S. dominated the pool in 2016, securing 16 out of a possible 35 gold medals, ending the Games with 33 total medals from swimming events, the most out of any country.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

8 Swimming Storylines To Watch At The Tokyo Olympic Games

Caeleb Dressel will be the star of the show on the men's side of the swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open Water swimming: Wednesday, August 4 – Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Swimming & SurfingWNCY

Olympics-Swimming-Terminator v dominator is Tokyo’s pool duel

(Reuters) – American Katie Ledecky can become the most successful female Olympian of all time with another golden haul in Tokyo but Australia’s Ariarne Titmus could be the dasher of dreams. The duel in the pool between Stanford University graduate Ledecky, the dominator of women’s distance swimming, and 20-year-old Tasmanian...
SportsBleacher Report

2021 Olympics: Power-Ranking Biggest Gold-Medal Favorites in Tokyo

Some of the best individual athletes in the world will take over the Tokyo Olympics spotlight over the next two weeks. Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Jon Rahm are among the athletes that we typically talk about in a calendar year who are projected to come out on top in their respective sports.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Tokyo Olympic Predictions: Cate Campbell Caps Day Eight With Title in 50 Freestyle

Tokyo Olympic Predictions: Cate Campbell Caps Day Eight With Title in 50 Freestyle. The final night of the Olympic Games in Tokyo will bring a speed show with the finals of both 50-meter freestyles and action in both medley relays. At the end of the evening, the number of medals won by Caeleb Dressel will be known, along with which nation tops the medals chart. Here is what Swimming World predicts for the last five events.

Comments / 1

Community Policy