Coach x Bape Collaboration Taps Megan Thee Stallion, Cordae, And Kōki

By Greg Williams
Elle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York and Tokyo are colliding. American fashion house Coach is teaming up with legendary Japanese streetwear brand Bape for a collaborative collection that celebrates the authenticity of their respective hometowns. This is not the first time the two powerhouses are coming together—the brands dropped their first joint project in 2020—so continuing the seamless fusion of each other’s established codes is a no-brainer. For its second launch, they're tapping into some serious star power.

