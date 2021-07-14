Quonset Hut Theater presents variety show July 17

Music and comedy will highlight a free variety show that will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Quonset Hut Theater, 132 N. Capital Ave., in Athens. Somewhat spontaneously organized in conjunction with the Athens Homecoming celebration that is taking place over the weekend, the variety show will feature many of the beloved 'usual suspects" who have appeared in previous Quonset Hut theatrical productions and other activities held at the theater.