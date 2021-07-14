Cancel
Burnsville, MN

Football-Sized Goldfish Found In Burnsville Lake

By Ashley Hanley
minnesota93.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Burnsville, MN) — State wildlife officials are pleading with pet owners to stop dumping their unwanted fish into local lakes after a discovery in Burnsville. While surveying the fish population in Keller Lake earlier this month, the city’s natural resources department pulled out dozens-of-large goldfish. Some of the fish were as large as a football and weighed as much as four pounds. Wildlife officials warn that goldfish are considered an invasive species and because they have few natural predators, they disrupt the lake’s ecosystem.

