AI-Driven Drug Discovery Blueprint Could Deliver Better Drugs for Chronic Diseases, Researchers Claim

Researchers at the University of California (UC) San Diego School of Medicine have developed a drug discovery approach that uses machine learning to search for disease targets and then predict whether a potential drug is likely to succeed in Phase III trials and achieve FDA approval. Demonstrating their approach using inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) as a test case, the researchers replaced two steps in traditional preclinical drug discovery workflows with the new approaches developed within the UC San Diego Institute for Network Medicine (iNetMed).