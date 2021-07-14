Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

AI-Driven Drug Discovery Blueprint Could Deliver Better Drugs for Chronic Diseases, Researchers Claim

Genetic Engineering News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of California (UC) San Diego School of Medicine have developed a drug discovery approach that uses machine learning to search for disease targets and then predict whether a potential drug is likely to succeed in Phase III trials and achieve FDA approval. Demonstrating their approach using inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) as a test case, the researchers replaced two steps in traditional preclinical drug discovery workflows with the new approaches developed within the UC San Diego Institute for Network Medicine (iNetMed).

www.genengnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Chronic Diseases#Drug Discovery#Fda Approval#Uc Rrb#Nature Communications#Md#Ibd#Ai#Boolean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
FDA
News Break
Science
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy