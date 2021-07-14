MLB All-Star Reaction, NBA Finals With Logan Murdock, and a Voicemail AMA

JJ opens with his thoughts on all the MLB All-Star festivities but mostly how much he hated the uniforms. Then, he welcomes on The Ringer’s Logan Murdock to talk Finals, how neutrals viewed this Knicks season, and why as an A’s fan he still looks at the Yankees as the enemy (8:40). Next, JJ does a voicemail “Ask Me Anything,” including his dream interview, favorite on-air moment, and where José Altuve ranks among the greatest New York villains ever (27:52). Finally, he closes it out with another Tuesday Night Trivia with caller Larry and give his pick for Suns-Bucks Game 4 (52:14).