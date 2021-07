FOND DU LAC, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah fell in extra innings to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 7-6 on Tuesday. The Booyah had a 2-0 lead after a half inning thanks to a two-run double to right field by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) that scored Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and Dayson Croes (Quincy). But, in the bottom of the first, the Dock Spiders grabbed two of their own to even it.