Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSII. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.