It took some doing, but Netflix’s pricey development deal with Shonda Rhimes and her Shondaland production company finally landed an undeniably massive hit last year with the launch of Chris Van Dusen’s Bridgerton—a show about fancy, old-timey people dressing up in fancy, old-timey coats and gowns and then tearing them off as they get down to some fancy, old-timey doin’ it. Bridgerton was renewed for a second season at the beginning of this year, proving that Netflix still has faith in that Shondaland magic, and now Rhimes herself is getting another vote of confidence from Netflix in the form of an extension to her big development deal.