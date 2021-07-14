Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wiki gives us a dose of optimism with new single "Starting Today"

By Jacob Saltzberg
earmilk.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York hip-hop veteran Wiki has shared an optimistic new song called "Starting Today", which delivers a positive message that compliments the mood of summer. This hopeful song showcases the persistence and tireless work ethic of Wiki, who has consistently delivered underrated, high quality material. The instrumental for "Starting Today",...

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Peter Wise is changing gears with new single “Neutral”

There are partnerships that come into our lives at the perfect time. A time when we feel stuck in the same monotonous routine and they jolt us out of that rut. Brooklyn-based pop artist Peter Wise’s new smooth single “Neutral” is all about that very idea. He soulfully sings, “Shifting up and shifting down, but nothing gets me off the ground. You are the one that yanks me out of neutral.” The track lights up your ears with colorful keys, punchy drums, and gritty guitars. Through the groovy arrangements, a unique flavor and spirit is exuded. It is a bold style sure to snap you out of the ordinary.
Tulsa, OKearmilk.com

Dev Soter releases intimate new single "Tulsa"

Indie pop artist Dev Soter has made a name for himself relentlessly breaking new ground with his combination of sunny melodies, distinctive visual style, and uniquely altered vocals. The Massachusetts boundary-pusher is at it again with his latest track “Tulsa” – a mesmerizing and realistic look at the challenges that come with being an up-and-coming artist.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Lakes' Start Again

UK rockers Lakes are gearing up to release their sophomore album, "Start Again" on July 30th, and to celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist Roberto Cappellina to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:. By the time Blue [Jenkins] had joined the band we'd written most of the new...
Musicearmilk.com

Reggie Becton relates his "Issues" in ultra-soulful new single

Drawing upon the landmark funk and soul of legends like Marvin Gaye and Brandy, LA-based by way of PG county, Maryland singer Reggie Becton gives his modern twist on soul classics in his new track "Issues", the first single off forthcoming album California. "Issues" is everything that is right with...
Musicearmilk.com

CRUZA deliver summer scorcher “Indeed”

Following dreamy single “Lost Soul” earlier this year, Orlando via San Diego trio CRUZA return with their second single of 2021 “Indeed”. It marks their first signing to Juicebox Recordings / Terrible Records. For their latest single “Indeed”, romantic themes take centre stage. Boasting lo-fi R&B flavours, “Indeed” blends hazy...
Musicearmilk.com

Indigo Eyes releases new single 'One More Night'

Emerging producer Joseph Robson aka Indigo Eyes has garnered growing support for his refreshing take on electronic house. Today, he's is back with a bubbly, intoxicating house-pop record titled "One More Night," featuring vocals from Georgie O'Brien. Hailing from London, Robson's talent was discovered early on through childhood music lessons....
Musicearmilk.com

Jay Critch shares spacey new single "PC"

New York's Jay Critch has shared a spacey new song called "PC". The Brooklyn-bred rapper, who has remained fiercely independent over the years while simultaneously refining his own style, has displayed much consistency through a series of bouncy, textural releases. Now, he returns with a new cut that encapsulates his surreal, raw sound.
Musicearmilk.com

Homeboy Sandman pushes a diabolical vegan agenda in new single "No Beef"

Homeboy Sandman is a name buzzing in several circles concurrently. His honest, sarcastic, emotional lyrics coupled with a laissez faire flow have him sitting very snugly in the pocket. His music puts everything on display without a thought for the neighbours, making something so authentically true to the artist it is impossible to replicate, good luck trying. He released an album in 2020 called Don’t Feed The Monster, entirely produced by Quelle Chris, and now Homeboy Sandman’s latest project has been announced to much backpack fanfare. The upcoming EP is called Anjelitu, with production duties going to underground laureate skater Svengali Aesop Rock. His style of beats usually leans towards low-slinging, dusty blues sci fi, so the mix is perfect. The two rappers even have a group together called Lice, so the chemistry is on point. Their heartfelt tribute to MF DOOM, “Ask Anyone”, will keep DOOM season continuing indefinitely.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Asymptotical World EP

The music of Yves Tumor moves like something molting. At first, it cleaves to genre, taking recognizable shape—a loping bass line, a steady backbeat. And then the shape dulls. It starts to appear as a copy of itself, not a rock song but an imitation rendered from paling memory. And then the form splits, and from the split comes something glistening and new, in the same arrangement as the old, dulled thing but rawer and more perceptibly alive.
Musicearmilk.com

dexter shares effervescent new single “I Like Me”

Rising South-West London artist dexter just released her latest single “I Like Me." The alt-pop gem is lifted off her forthcoming debut EP I do love a good sandwich, via creative incubator Common Knowledge, an imprint founded and run by girl in red's manager. Boosted by just two guitar chords...
MusicStereogum

DJ Seinfeld – “These Things Will Come To Be”

What’s the deal with DJ Seinfeld? It’s the alias of artful Swedish dance producer Armand Jakobsson, who has a new album called Mirrors on the way. Today he shared the project’s latest single, a dreamy yet rhythmically complex slow-build house track called “These Things Will Come To Be.” Here’s his thought process behind the song:
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Multi-instrumentalist Ajeet released her new single “Kiss the Earth (La Luna)” today via Spirit Voyage Records

Ajeet is a world music artist weaving inspiration from traditional Irish folk to mystical and meditative soundscapes. Today she released her new single “Kiss the Earth (La Luna)” via Spirit Voyage Records. The band comes together from Spain, Ireland, and the United States to offer a musical experience that transcends boundaries and takes listeners on a journey through song with soaring harmonies and poetic lyrics meet harp, African and Latin percussion, acoustic guitar, and Irish instrumentation for a musical exchange with deep roots in melody and sonic texture.
MusicYour EDM

capshun Stuns with Emotive Drum & Bass Production “Push Me Away” [LISTEN]

Capshun astounds with his recent release, “Push Me Away,” out now on Slow Roast Records. Mixing emotive vocals with an icy, textured opening, the production instantly pulls on our heart strings before dropping into a savage drum and bass progression. The balance between elegant, haunting moments and a fierce, gritty beat make “Push Me Away” an exceptional, refreshing listen all the way through.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: James Blake Shares New Single with Album Announcement

James Blake is back with the announcement of his fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart. It will be his first full length album since 2019’s Assume Form. Last year, he released the EPs Before and Covers. The news arrived with with the release of a music video for the lead single “Say What You Will” that stars musician and producer Finneas.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Lola Young Teases New EP With Single ‘Pill Or A Lullaby’

Lola Young has released “Pill or a Lullaby,” a song from her forthcoming EP, After Midnight. Accompanied only by piano, Young flashes back on moments from the night before, as the dawn finds her in need of a “pill or a lullaby.” She recorded the raw, emotional track in a single take, co-producing with frequent collaborator manuka.
Musicgrimygoods.com

LP gives an ecstatic “Goodbye” on anthemic new single — album ‘Churches’ out Oct. 8

LP has shared the fourth single from their upcoming album Churches with the release of a music video for “Goodbye,” a soul-soothing and cathartic new track that taps into the singer/songwriter’s penchant for big folk-pop anthems. Between its euphorically buoyant medley and LP’s characteristically piercing wails, “Goodbye” soars ecstatically as a purifying act — one that teaches you to let go of everything you can do without. LP has always excelled at penning emotionally sincere lyricisms and disguising them behind impossibly catchy hooks and chorus lines that you can’t help but howl from the heart when you sing along to and “Goodbye” is one more feather in their glorious curls.
Los Angeles, CAearmilk.com

KEANA creates a beautiful reality in "Lilac"

Los Angeles-based dream pop artist KEANA is best known for her fluid vocals, imaginative themes, and mesmerizing soundscapes that blend seamlessly together to create an immersive, delicate, another place and time. KEANA's newest single “Lilac” is a musically rich and emotional escape to a lavender filled paradise. Inspired by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy