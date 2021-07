Syracuse basketball is looking to secure one of the best 2022 classes in the country, and the Orange has a lot of nice momentum in that regard. However, if we look further out, the ‘Cuse absolutely could be primed for a sensational 2023 class as well. In all fairness, the Orange has yet to secure a 2023 commit, and high-school prospects in this cycle have a long way to go in their recruitments.