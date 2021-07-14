Houston apartment developer expands to Dallas
Morgan Group, a Houston-based apartment development, construction, acquisitions and property management company, is expanding to Dallas. Stephen Frazee will lead multifamily development efforts as DFW City Partner and establish a Dallas office later this year. Frazee previously served as development manager for Dallas-based JPI, where he helped develop more than 5,500 apartment units with an aggregate value of $1 billion.www.houstonchronicle.com
