Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston apartment developer expands to Dallas

By Katherine Feser
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Group, a Houston-based apartment development, construction, acquisitions and property management company, is expanding to Dallas. Stephen Frazee will lead multifamily development efforts as DFW City Partner and establish a Dallas office later this year. Frazee previously served as development manager for Dallas-based JPI, where he helped develop more than 5,500 apartment units with an aggregate value of $1 billion.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Morgan Group#Dfw City Partner#Jpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy