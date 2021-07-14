Hokkaido just got seven new Pokémon manhole covers featuring Vulpix and friends
Hokkaido is known for its gorgeous ski slopes during winter, but the summer season is just as wonderful. There are stunning views from above the clouds at Unkai Terrace, a buffet filled with locally grown corn at Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, an immersive light show inside one of Hokkaido’s oldest National Parks, and more. For a different kind of sightseeing, don’t forget to hunt for these newly installed Pokémon manhole covers.www.timeout.com
