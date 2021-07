The first season of Loki has come to an end, but there was so much to enjoy and discover during the six-episode Disney+ series from Marvel Studios. Fans of Marvel were especially thrilled by the show's penultimate episode, which featured a bunch of easter eggs ranging from MCU references to fun nods to the comic books. One exciting addition was that of the Thanos Copter, which was first seen in 1979's Spidey Super Stories #39 when Thanos tried to retrieve a Cosmic Cube from Hellcat and flew into action in a one-man helicopter. During a recent chat with For All Nerds TV, director Kate Herron talked about how the easter egg came to be.