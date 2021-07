Yesterday, OnePlus launched the Nord 2 in India, which starts at Rs 27,999 & today, we got a competitor to that phone from Poco. The Poco F3 GT is now official in the Indian market & as we already know, this is known as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China. The F3 GT comes with the Dimensity 1200 chipset, just as in the case of the Nord 2, but there are a lot of extra gaming-centric features that make it a really good value for money.