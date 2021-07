Fans of The Sandman will have "Act II" of Neil Gaiman, and Dirk Maggs' audio drama adaptation to look forward to this fall, with Audible announcing on Thursday morning that The Sandman: Act II will premiere on September 22, 2021- the second of the company's three-season order. Behind the scenes, Maggs will be back to adapt and direct, with Gaiman returning to narrate and serve as creative director & co-executive producer; and BAFTA-winning composer James Hannigan returning for the score. The second season is set to adapt "Volume Four: Season of Mists" and "Volume Five: A Game of You," as well as the "Distant Mirrors" quartet and the "Convergence' trio from "Volume Six: Fables & Reflections."