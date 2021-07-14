Cancel
It’s less than a week until ‘Freedom Day’. Here’s what you should book

By Kmccabe
Time Out Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contentiously named ‘Freedom Day’ is less than a week away. So what does it actually mean? The answer keeps changing, but broadly, it marks the date that lockdown restrictions will supposedly come to an end, with a caveat from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that we must proceed with caution, given that ‘this pandemic is not over’. Things, as always, are subject to change, but from Monday July 19, the ‘one metre plus’ social distancing rule will no longer be enforced, the government order to work from home will be scrapped, there will be no cap on the number of people who can meet indoors or out, and the wearing of face coverings in public settings will no longer be legally mandatory (though they are ‘strongly encouraged’, which means – keep wearing them).

