Review: Cooler Master SK622 Space Gray Hybrid Wireless Keyboard

By Cory Wells on July 14, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler Master has offered a plethora of peripherals over the years as it continues to innovate its brand. The latest gaming keyboard it’s offering is the SK622 Space Gray Hybrid Wireless Keyboard. This means you can keep the keyboard attached or you can embark in its Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connectivity. The SK622 is a 60% keyboard, so it will be minimizing space in your gaming setup to leave room for other things. The review unit came with the linear mechanical switches so keyboard input will be straight to the point. This is a slick-looking keyboard and offers depth that can be sometimes overwhelming.

hardcoregamer.com

#Wireless Keyboard#Keyboard Technology#Gaming Keyboard#Keyboards#Cooler Master#Space Gray#Arm Cortex#N Key Rollover
