Is Mare of Easttown renewed for Season 2?

The HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown captivated viewers, who flocked to social media with theories about who killed Erin McMenamin. The show follows detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) as she investigates this and other cases in Easttown, a suburb of Philadelphia. Billed as “an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present,” the plot focuses as much on the drama of its interconnected characters as it does on criminal investigations. Everybody is connected to everybody else in Easttown, often in devastating ways. The show’s setting in Delaware County, an area colloquially known in real life as Delco, became a character in its own right with its quirky accent and hoagies-and-beer, working-class ethos. The discourse around the show tends to focus on the authenticity of Winslet and the other actors’ portrayals within the show’s gritty locale. To be sure, the whodunnit aspect kept me watching along with everyone else, but for me, it also became the least interesting part of the show.