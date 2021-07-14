Cancel
Is Mare of Easttown renewed for Season 2?

By Alexandria Ingham
Cover picture for the articleMare of Easttown quickly proved itself to be a success for HBO. Will this mean a second season? Has HBO renewed Mare of Easttown for Season 2?. Like a few shows on HBO, Mare of Easttown was originally billed as a limited series. However, with the success of the show, there have been questions about whether there will be a second season or not. Naturally, when fans find a good show, they want more to the story.

TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘The Crown,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ Score Major 2021 Emmy Nominations

The Crown, I May Destroy You, Hacks, and Mare of Easttown all secured multiple nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, which will air on September 19th on CBS. The Crown and The Mandalorian led all nominees with 24 each, and both will vie for Outstanding Drama Series against The Boys, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pose, and This Is Us.
Moviesarcamax.com

Jean Smart has the Emmy golden touch, nominated for both 'Mare of Easttown,' 'Hacks'

There were a couple of Smart contenders among the list of 2021 Emmy nominees. The talents of Jean Smart have been celebrated before with Emmy nominations and wins throughout her long career. But her stellar performances this year in two back-to-back hits, “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks,” have helped the 69-year-old actress earn her first Emmy nominations double.
TV SeriesNursing Clio

Mare of Easttown: Not Just Another Dead Girl Show

The HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown captivated viewers, who flocked to social media with theories about who killed Erin McMenamin. The show follows detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) as she investigates this and other cases in Easttown, a suburb of Philadelphia. Billed as “an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present,” the plot focuses as much on the drama of its interconnected characters as it does on criminal investigations. Everybody is connected to everybody else in Easttown, often in devastating ways. The show’s setting in Delaware County, an area colloquially known in real life as Delco, became a character in its own right with its quirky accent and hoagies-and-beer, working-class ethos. The discourse around the show tends to focus on the authenticity of Winslet and the other actors’ portrayals within the show’s gritty locale. To be sure, the whodunnit aspect kept me watching along with everyone else, but for me, it also became the least interesting part of the show.
MoviesDerrick

Kate Winslet and ‘Mare of Easttown’ score big with 2021 Emmy nominations

Whodunit? “Mare of Easttown” did, nabbing 16 Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, including one for anthology or limited series as well as three acting awards. Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who picked up an accent to be proud of for her portrayal of Easttown detective Mare Sheehan, got her third Emmy nomination with a nod for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.
TV Seriesflickdirect.com

Disney+ Renews Loki for a Second Season

Marvel's "Loki" has been renewed for a second season on Diseny+. The announcement was made mid-credits in the Season 1 finale where we see Loki's case file stamped with the words "Loki will return in season 2." The series stars Tom Hiddleston, who has now played the character for a...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kate Winslet Had The Best Reaction To SNL's Mare Of Easttown Parody (But Nothing About Bowen Yang's Titanic Parody)

Saturday Night Live is known for doing parodies, so it wasn’t a surprise when the sketch comedy show parodied HBO’s limited series Mare of Easttown a couple of months ago. Now star Kate Winslet finally speaks out about what she thought of it, though she never mentioned what she thought of a parody to another one of her iconic projects: Titanic, courtesy of Bowen Yang.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Pet Sematary prequel adds Mare of Easttown star to cast

Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Pet Sematary sequel is slowly coming together, as four new cast members have been announced to star in the spooky supernatural flick. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest cinematic adaptation of Stephen Kings’ 1983 novel Pet Sematary will include the talents of Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Natalie Alyn Lind (Big Sky), and Isabella Star LaBlanc. Lindsey Beer will also be making her horror movie directorial debut, heading the macabre project.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Last of Us’ HBO Series Casts ‘Mindhunter’ Alum Anna Torv

“The Last of Us” series at HBO has cast Anna Torv in a recurring guest star role. Torv joins previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as well as cast members Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlet, Con O’Neill, and Jeffery Pierce. “The Last of Us” series was first announced as being in development at the premium cabler last March, with the show landing a formal series order in November. Based on the video game of the same name, the series takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

iCarly - Renewed for a 2nd Season

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its new hit series, iCARLY, has been renewed for a second season in all markets the service is available, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Latin America and the Nordics. Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, the new iCARLY series premiered in June on Paramount+ and quickly became one of the streaming service’s top acquisition drivers, ranking among Paramount+’s most-streamed titles since the series’ debut. Production on the second season will begin in Los Angeles this fall.

