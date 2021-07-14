“It Haunts All of Us”

Mercy is a quality that is rare these days. Whether we are talking personal relationships or the political debates that seem never ending, it seems that people are more concerned to win than to learn and grow. This can too often be true in our own homes and even in the church. In the Lord’s Prayer, Jesus teaches his disciples what they’re attitude should be when he says, “forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.” (Matthew 6:12) The truth is that God’s people cannot withhold mercy since we are those who have received mercy.