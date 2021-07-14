Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James Reportedly Exploring Equity Sale In His Space Jam Movie Company SpringHill

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA superstar, actor, and producer LeBron James is reportedly taking meetings to discuss the future of the Space Jam movie production studio SpringHill Entertainment. The Information and Bloomberg are reporting that James and his business partner Maverick Carter are in discussions to potentially sell at least a piece of SpringHill Entertainment, though discussions are described as being in the early stages. SpringHill's valuation is reportedly as high as $750 million, and Nike--who is James' existing shoe sponsor--is believed to be involved in the supposed conversations.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springhill#Space Jam#Tech Companies#Springhill Entertainment#Information#Bloomberg#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
News Break
Nike
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAExtra

LeBron James Reveals How His Mother Impacted ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with LeBron James at the Los Angeles premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”. When asked about the importance of incorporating women into this film, James said, “I come from an only-child, single-parent household, so I understand how powerful Black women are, everything she sacrificed for me to be who I am today… So it's always important for me, anytime I'm doing anything, that the world gets an opportunity to see that. I highlight that. And that is a point that is highlighted in this film.”
NBAmanofmany.com

Lebron James Rocks Underrated $100 Sneakers to Meet Rapper Bad Bunny

After his Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the current NBA title favourite Phoenix Suns. Lebron James has been on a Space Jam 2 promotional mission, dropping teaser trailers, SLAM Magazine cover issues and even finding time to attend a few Sierra Canyon basketball games with Drake and his new love Johanna Leia. But, it’s this pair of sneakers that he wore to a beachside meet up with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny that has hypebeasts begging for more.
NBAPosted by
E! News

LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny Bragging About Making Sports Illustrated's Cover at Younger Age

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. LeBron James' kids seem to realize it's not easy to notch wins over their highly successful father. The 36-year-old NBA superstar stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 13 to promote the new film Space Jam: A New Legacy. During the visit, guest host Arsenio Hall asked about his 16-year-old son Bronny having appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month as a member of the esports organization FaZe Clan.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ LeBron James reacts to Nick Jonas’ review of Space Jam 2

With both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers out of the NBA playoffs, Space Jam 2 has become the biggest hoops event in Hollywood. LeBron James’ starring role in the cult classic film franchise made famous by Michael Jordan has been years in the making, and it’s finally being seen by eyeballs around the world.
NBAswiowanewssource.com

LeBron James 'nervous' to take on 'Space Jam'

Basketball star LeBron James discusses acting in Looney Tunes' live action adventure "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and reveals why the strong female characters in the film are important to him. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
NBAhypebeast.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip of LeBron James in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Ahead of the highly-anticipated animated/live-action film starring LeBron James, HYPEBEAST and Warner Bros. are bringing audiences an exclusive clip of Space Jam: A New Legacy to fans. The latest clip introduces fans to a series of characters on the Goon Squad. Don Cheadle, who plays an evil computer A.I called...
NBAinputmag.com

Nike’s dropping LeBron James’ latest basketball sneaker in ‘Fortnite’

The great Space Jam merchandizing bonanza has brought LeBron James to Fortnite. The modern day GOAT and only possible player to follow up Michael Jordan in the film’s sequel will become a playable character beginning Wednesday, July 14. Numerous outfits and sneakers will become available in-game as part of the promotion, including a version of the Nike LeBron 19 that’ll also go on-sale in real life.
NBAgamepressure.com

LeBron James in Fortnite to Celebrate the Launch of Space Jam

On the occasion of the upcoming release of the new Space Jam, LeBron James will appear in Fortnite. The famous basketball player will be available in several variants and will receive special equipment. IN A NUTSHELL:. On July 15 LeBron James will make an appearance in Fortnite;. He will appear...
NBAblackchronicle.com

LeBron James meets his impersonator, YouTube sensation Mark Phillips, at ‘Space Jam A New Legacy’ premiere

Some suggest never meeting your idols, but Los Angeles Lakers forward and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” star LeBron James remains the exception to a few rules. At the premiere of his new movie Tuesday, James met YouTube personality Mark Phillips, who has established himself with his NBA impersonations and other online entertainment. The four-time league MVP couldn’t contain his laughter upon the two making introductions.
MoviesDen of Geek

Space Jam: A New Legacy Review – LeBron James the Movie Star Isn’t Terrible?

Space Jam: A New Legacy, the much belated sequel to the 1996 pseudo-classic may boxes it has to check. First and foremost, it must work as children’s entertainment that introduces the Looney Tunes to a new generation of kids; it also needs to satisfy aging millennials’ nostalgia for the Michael Jordan-led original; and finally it must serve as an extension of the brand of basketball superstar LeBron James, and thereby also inevitably contribute to the ongoing, never-ending debate over who is better between Jordan and James. If that wasn’t enough, Warner Bros. decided that the new film must also serve as a commercial for their IP catalog. Easy enough, right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy