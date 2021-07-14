LeBron James Reportedly Exploring Equity Sale In His Space Jam Movie Company SpringHill
NBA superstar, actor, and producer LeBron James is reportedly taking meetings to discuss the future of the Space Jam movie production studio SpringHill Entertainment. The Information and Bloomberg are reporting that James and his business partner Maverick Carter are in discussions to potentially sell at least a piece of SpringHill Entertainment, though discussions are described as being in the early stages. SpringHill's valuation is reportedly as high as $750 million, and Nike--who is James' existing shoe sponsor--is believed to be involved in the supposed conversations.www.gamespot.com
