Colorado Rockies infielder Trevor Story has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Story was originally slated to hit third and man shortstop in the second game of the series, but that is no longer the case. It's unclear why the Home Run Derby participant has been removed from the lineup, but whatever the case, he is no longer starting. Chris Owings will take over at short, batting seventh in the order against Padres starter Joe Musgrove.