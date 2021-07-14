Cancel
Environment

New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible

By Joe Lombardi
dailyvoice.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a chance for a new round of potentially severe thunderstorms to sweep through the region. The time frame in which storm activity is possible is from the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 14 until close to midnight. There will be scattered showers and drizzle at times in the morning...

