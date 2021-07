For businesses, and for individuals, uncertainty can be incredibly frightening. But in a post-COVID-19 working world, this lurking presence of uncertainty is within almost every corner office. As more companies reopen, organizations will certainly have a lot to ponder around more practical concerns, such as determining office layout, whether or not to adopt masks and vaccination policies, and which groups of employees to bring back into the office and which to remain remote. It will be vital, however, for organizations to go beyond just logistics and do a deep dive of an equally important, if less obvious, problem: How managing a hybrid workplace after the pandemic will likely be more challenging than last year’s migration to remote work.