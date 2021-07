Ah, bachelorhood: For many, it wasn’t meant to last. The years of sowing your wild oats may have been great and all, but when you find the one, those days are numbered. Heck, even George Clooney tied the knot. If you proposed and are looking to partake in the bonds of matrimony, welcome to the party, pal. If you've been invited to a frankly shocking number of weddings, ditto. Now let's find you the best wedding suit for every sort of nuptial celebration.