Indiana Pacers 2021 NBA Draft Profile: Ziaire Williams

The Indiana Pacers currently hold the 13th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and could possibly move down. Ziaire Williams could be a potentially high-upside pick for the Pacers. The Indiana Pacers currently hold the 13th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. There has been speculation that Kevin Pritchard and the Front Office have been looking for a trade that would move them down in the draft order and land them a veteran player that could contribute immediately. If the Pacers do decide to move down Zaire Williams could be a high upside selection.