Idaho Champion Gold Receives Drilling Permit for Federal Mining Claims at Champagne Project

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permitting (the 'Drill Permit') from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to extend 2021 drilling onto Idaho Champion's 100% controlled Federal Mining Claims at the Champagne Gold Project ('Champagne') near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.

