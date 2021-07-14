Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. US Ecology posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.