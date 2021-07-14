Cancel
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 10 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.04 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of $1.38 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.30 EPS Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.38 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $314.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the lowest is $287.52 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. US Ecology posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
Dallas, TXmodernreaders.com

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 5.3%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23. 41,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,461,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52. A...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “. A number of other analysts have also recently...
Houston, TXmodernreaders.com

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

