Women's Health

This commercial is here to remind you that women do actually poop

By Jeff Beer
Fast Company
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePssst, can I let you in on a little secret? Women—get this—poop exactly the same way men do! I know, I know, it’s wild. As someone who is inundated with thousands of advertising images every single day, you would be forgiven for buying into the idea that the female body is simply something to be admired and not, say, a fully functioning vessel of human physiology. Now, supplements brand Garden of Life has decided to remind us of this fact.

Amy Schumer
#Advertising#Garden Of Life
Mental HealthPosted by
InsideHook

Chronic Procrastination Is Actually Quite Common. Here’s How You Beat It.

According to Dr. Joseph Ferrari, a professor of psychology at DePaul University, and the author of Still Procrastinating?: The No-Regrets Guide to Getting It Done, a fifth of adults could be described as “chronic procrastinators.” As Dr. Ferrari recently explained to the The Washington Post: “That’s higher than depression, higher than phobia, higher than panic attacks and alcoholism. And yet all of those are considered legitimate. We try to trivialize this tendency, but it’s not a funny topic.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart. Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month. In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.

