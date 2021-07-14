This commercial is here to remind you that women do actually poop
Pssst, can I let you in on a little secret? Women—get this—poop exactly the same way men do! I know, I know, it’s wild. As someone who is inundated with thousands of advertising images every single day, you would be forgiven for buying into the idea that the female body is simply something to be admired and not, say, a fully functioning vessel of human physiology. Now, supplements brand Garden of Life has decided to remind us of this fact.www.fastcompany.com
