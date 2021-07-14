How CDFIs Play an Important Role for Small Businesses in Traditionally Underserved Markets – Kim Carter Evans

Access to capital is the lifeblood of small businesses and Community Development Financial Institutions or CDFIs are playing an increasingly important role in getting capital into the hands of traditionally underserved market segments. On this week’s episode of The Playbook, host Mark Collier, business consultant for the UGA Small Business Development Center, is joined by Kim Carter Evans, Vice President and Managing Director of TruFund Financial Services. Evans shares important information on the role CDFI’s play in small business growth and development.