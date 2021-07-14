Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

WHAT?! These Places Actually Ranked Better than MN in Best Places to Live?

By Adam
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently 2021 is the year Minnesota gets snubbed of everything. The past year's been a rough year for Minnesota's reputation. While in the past we've seen our name at or near the top of various "Best Of" lists, this year we've been left licking our wounds with snub after snub. Last month only two Minnesota cities (Duluth and Eden Prairie) made WalletHub's list of best beach towns across the country (Eden Prairie? Really?). In Travel & Leisure's list of 15 Best Lake Towns in the U.S. Minnesota showed up a total of zero times. Ely, MN saved us our third strike out by making Smithsonian Magazine's list of 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2021, but even that celebration has been short-lived as we find ourselves snubbed yet again.

mix949.com

Comments / 0

MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Madison, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
Colorado State
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Austin, MN
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Beneath Us#Wallethub#Travel Leisure#Smithsonian Magazine#U S News#Quality Of Life#The Twin Cities#Ne#Raleigh Durhan#Nc 3#Al 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Are Minnesotans Attractive? (We DID Beat Wisconsin!)

When it comes down to it, attractiveness is subjective, making it nearly impossible to measure an area's 'good looks.' However, that didn't stop Zippia from taking a crack at it. When researchers at Zippia presented this question, they determined a way to measure beauty, and I hate to say it,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Iconic Minneapolis Wall named one of MN’s most Photogenic Spots

The "i like you" wall at the the i like you store in Minneapolis has been named one of Minnesota's two most popular Instagram locations. Buzzfeed asked people to name the most photogenic location in their own state, and according to Minnesotans, the most popular locations for snagging Instagram-worthy photos are the I Like You wall and the top of the Foshay Tower.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

What Makes This Minnesota Campground One Of The Top 10 In The US?

Looking for great places to go camping? How about right here in Minnesota?. In your opinion, what makes a great campground? Is it being on a lake? Is it about walking paths? Is it the number of fun activities? Do you like crowded campgrounds that include a pool and a playground? Or do you want something that is secluded and quiet, where you can feel alone in nature, and breath the fresh air in peace and quiet?
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

House Made of Metal Shipping Containers For Sale in Minnesota

This unique house is the first of its kind in Minneapolis, and it's for sale. This house was designed and built Paragon Designs and is located in the Jordan neighborhood at 2434 Irving Ave. and was built in cooperation with the Minneapolis Homes Program, which helps builders build affordable homes in neighborhoods that don't get a lot of new home builds.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Heat Advisory Issued for Part of Minnesota, Wisconsin

UNDATED -- Heat Index values peaking in the mid-90s Friday afternoon will lead to borderline heat advisory conditions, especially in the Twin Cities metro. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m. Friday. Heat Index values will be around 100 degrees. Sherburne County is included in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

MN Waterfalls Running Dry Due To Severe Drought?

Minnesota has some seriously beautiful waterfalls that'll take your breath away. It's a popular summer bucket list item for many Minnesotans. However, this summer those once abundantly flowing waterfalls are starting to run dry. Now, it's a little tricky to get those beautiful engagement photos in front of a magical waterfall.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Local Bakery Included on Minnesota Website’s Must Try List

The website Only In Your State which focuses on unique, fun, and things that are must- see or must-try in each state. This time they have their focus on a small town bakery in Cold Spring - The Cold Spring Bakery. And there is a branch of the Cold Spring Bakery a bit closer to St. Cloud in Waite Park near Cash Wise.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Tour Minnesota’s ‘7 Wonders’ This Summer

You've probably heard of the '7 Wonders of the World' in your 4th grade history class or maybe even on the Discovery Channel. This is kind of like that, only it's all in Minnesota. The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a beautiful place of nature and mystery. If you enjoy...
TravelPosted by
MIX 94.9

Split Rock Lighthouse Makes National Top 5 Campsites List

Dyrt Magazine just published their top 10 campsites in the nation and our own Split Rock Lighthouse made the top 5. At only $22 this is a bargain. If you have an RV, this is not for you. It's the grass roots bag and tent type of campsite, and you can bring your pet. It also says you can have a fire, but that might not be the case with the drought and dry conditions around the whole state, you may not want to start a fire to cook or keep warm.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Health Officials: Hot Weather Increases Risk of Lake Disease

ST. PAUL -- With our hot dry weather many of us will be cooling off in one of Minnesota's over 10,000 lakes. However, state health officials have a warning for us about something called Naegleria Fowleri. It is an ameba commonly found in warm freshwater. It causes a very rare but severe brain infection called Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is often fatal.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

7 Zany and Bizarre MN AirBnB’s You Can Actually Stay At [PHOTOS]

From a tree house to a house boat, tiny house to a Barbie house -- you won't believe some of these zany and bizarre AirBnB's you can stay at in Minnesota!. My wife and I love using AirBnB when we travel. Rather than the blah same-ness of hotels, we appreciate and prefer the uniqueness and charm of staying in someone's apartment or home. When we visited Duluth last summer, we stayed in an AirBnB we found in Superior, WI. When we took our Europe trip to Iceland, Ireland, London and Paris in 2018, we booked most of our lodgings through AirBnB. When we honeymooned in Finland, MN in 2017, we stayed at a beautiful cabin on a lake we found through -- you guessed it -- AirBnB. We've stayed at some truly beautiful and charming places we've found through AirBnB.

Comments / 0

Community Policy