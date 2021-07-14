First Listen: The Four Tops join in on Alexander Morris's "Call"

(July 14, 2021) Some call him Lex. Many know him as Alexander Morris. Most importantly, the current Los Angeles resident has been receiving national acclaim for the past two years as the current lead singer of The Four Tops. And longtime Tops’ loyalists are embracing this veteran of the industry, who was chosen by the group’s remaining original member and co-founder, Duke Fakir. Before joining these Motown Records icons, Morris already established a career mostly in music production, but his bread and butter runs deep in ministry. Needless to say, his classic soulful tenor voice should never be overlooked – recently paying homage to gospel legend, Marvin Winans on YouTube with his poignant version of “Bring Back The Days of Yea and Nay.”