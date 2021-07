Are you a big Carolina Panthers fan? If you are then you know all about the infamous Fan Fest. Tickets are going on sale next week for Charlotte’s Panthers Fan Fest. At Fan Fest, fans can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with magnificent fireworks and laser show. Panthers’ partner Morris-Jenkins will provide a DJ for the evening’s festivities and Daimler Trucks North America will provide fans with LED glow sticks as well.