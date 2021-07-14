Tele2 confident for H2 as pandemic issues ease

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Transit Cards Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global transit cards market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Transit cards are pocket-sized passes or tickets that are issued to passengers to take pre-defined or unlimited trips in trains, metro rails, or buses. These cards are embedded with an integrated circuit, a secured memory chip and a microcontroller. Transit cards enable quick identification and authentication of public transportation systems and are manufactured in different forms, which include contactless, hybrid, contact-based and dual interface cards. As compared to conventional ticketing systems, these cards are more reliable, convenient and reduce the risk of fraudulent activities.