JPR forecasts dramatic growth in PC hardware inventory and sales

In the video above you can get an overview of the new streaming Cloud PC service from Microsoft and some interesting background information about deployment, configuration, capabilities - as well as a demo of Windows 365 working across a laptop and iPad. Whichever device you move to, and log into your Windows 365 account with, your personalised Windows experience including your desktop, apps, content - are persistent. It is pointed out that, once logged in and working in a Cloud PC, the internal operations are on Microsoft's servers so are extremely fast (see pic at bottom of this article).