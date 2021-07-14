JPR forecasts dramatic growth in PC hardware inventory and sales
PC hardware market research specialist Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has just published its latest biannual Worldwide PC Gaming Hardware Market report, reviewing recent stats for laptops, desktops, PC DIY, and accessories. As per usual, the firm teases the contents inside its $8,250 report, with a press release featuring some juicy highlights. The headline JPR has picked to catch your attention this time around is that it reckons that the "PC gaming hardware market [is] set to recover from supply problems".hexus.net
