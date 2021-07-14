Cancel
Corrections officials to close prison units to save money

 10 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State corrections officials have started consolidating partially filled housing units at the Washington State Reformatory in Monroe as part of a plan to deal with thousands of empty beds in correctional facilities statewide. By mid-August, housing units at seven prisons, including two minimum security units in...

California Statecapitolweekly.net

Prisons close as California inmate population dwindles

California authorities have ordered the closure of state prisons for the first time in nearly two decades: Four are destined to be shut down, and three more are being discussed for possible closure. “The significant decrease in the state’s incarcerated population over the past year is allowing CDCR (California Department...
Washington Stateauburn-reporter.com

With fewer inmates, state prepares to close prison units

OLYMPIA — State corrections officials are beginning this month to consolidate partially filled housing units at the Washington State Reformatory in Monroe as part of a plan to deal with thousands of empty beds in correctional facilities statewide. By mid-August, housing units at seven prisons, including two minimum security units...
HealthRadio Iowa

Department of Corrections starting in-person visits again at state prisons

In-person visits will resume at the state’s prisons Saturday after being shut down for some 16 months following the COVID-19 outbreak. Department of Corrections director, Beth Skinner, says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors. “We know COVID is still around, there are variants around…so we want to start off slow and carefully watch the numbers,” Skinner says. She says they will still have online visitation available and may expand the in-person prison visitation if everything goes well.
Sioux Falls, SDkynt1450.com

Noem Suspends Two Prison Officials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Tuesday suspended her cabinet secretary overseeing state prisons and the warden of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, following an anonymous complaint that alleged supervising corrections officers regularly sexually harassed their fellow employees, employee morale is low and promotions are plagued by nepotism.
Sioux Falls, SDSFGate

Noem suspends 2 prison heads following harassment complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem suspended her Cabinet secretary overseeing state prisons and the warden of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, following an anonymous complaint that alleged supervising corrections officers regularly sexually harassed their fellow employees, employee morale is low and promotions are plagued by nepotism.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

New Mexico Corrections Department to take over two privately run prisons

Jul. 17—The state Corrections Department announced plans Friday to take over operations of the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center, which houses 440 inmates in Grants, from CoreCivic, a private company that owns and oversees the lockup. The state will lease the facility from CoreCivic and the transition is expected to...
York, NEYork News-Times

Corrections Unit Caseworker

Location of position: Nebraska Corr. Center for Women, 1107 Recharge Road, York, NE 68467. The duties for this position include: observe, monitor, and coordinate inmate activities, including unit sanitation, clothing exchange, food service, medical distribution, mail distribution, and room and unit inspections. Must be alert to security, health and safety situations. Guides, observes, and documents inmate behavior for the purpose of establishing/following rehabilitation/treatment plans and discipline. Writes reports on inspections, inmate grievances, disciplinary actions, and inmate performance. Trains inmates in specific task and job practices of sanitation. Observes inmates in the housing unit area to detect abnormalities, problems, or unrest and to initiate corrective actions. Instructs inmates on the rules and regulations of the unit and expected behavior. Counsel inmates, including crisis intervention, to assist them in adapting to the prison environment; solving problems; filing grievances; and planning for treatment changes, furloughs, and parole. Participate in disciplinary and security actions including counts, searches, and use of force. May transport inmates on travel orders. Overtime, voluntary and mandatory, includes weekends, holidays and double-shifts.
Monroe, WAHeraldNet

State will close a minimum security unit at Monroe prison

OLYMPIA — Housing units at seven state prisons, including a minimum security unit at the Monroe Correctional Complex, will be closed in the near future, corrections officials announced late Tuesday. Conversations continue on potential additional closures at Monroe, including a second minimum security unit and the living units of the...
Politicswa.gov

News Spotlight: Prison Bed Consolidation and Unit Closures

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) In May 2021, the Department of Corrections (DOC) shared a draft proposal for the closure of units within prison facilities. Several factors have contributed to the proposal including:. The expansion of community-based reentry programs and the State v. Blake court decision. Corrections has seen a 54%...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama corrections commissioner asks feds if COVID funds can be used for prisons

Alabama is asking federal officials whether COVID-19 recovery funds can be used to improve state prisons with “better, enhanced, and/or extended infrastructure.”. The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department asking the question. Dunn framed the request as enhancing health care and programming for inmates. Lawmakers have previously said they want to know if pandemic recovery funds can be used for prison construction and renovations. The question arose after Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons fell apart because of financing concerns.
Idaho StateSFGate

Officials: Major understaffing in Idaho prisons raises risks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prisons in Idaho are so understaffed that correctional officers often end up working mandatory 16-hour shifts, leaving them just eight hours to sleep, eat and see their families before returning to duty, a prison official said. Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told Board of...
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Alabama prisoner stabbed to death in Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore

A 39-year-old Alabama man incarcerated at Fountain Correctional Facility died Monday from a prison stabbing. Tyrone Billups died following an "inmate-on-inmate" assault, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser. "The ADOC does not tolerate violence of any kind in its facilities, and the incident is being thoroughly...
Anamosa, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Anamosa State Penitentiary: Another Correctional Officer Assaulted By Prisoner

(Anamosa, IA) — The Iowa Department of Corrections reports another officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary has been assaulted by an inmate. The officer was supervising a group of inmates when the attack happened. The victim was examined by prison medical staff, then sent to a nearby hospital as a precaution. That officer is now back on duty, and the inmate wasn’t injured. No names have been released. The Department of Corrections is investigating the attack.
Indiana StateRepublic

State officials to correct vaccination data

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is updating county-level COVID-19 vaccination data on its dashboard after discovering an error in how the system was assigning the county of residence for vaccine recipients. Currently, it is unclear how Bartholomew County’s figures will be impacted. State health officials said about...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Commentary: SC National Guard, corrections staff sacrificed to keep prisons running

My first experience seeing the S.C. National Guard in action was more than 30 years ago during Hurricane Hugo. National Guard soldiers were standing watch, keeping Charleston safe. Day after day, they were in the streets, manning checkpoints, protecting property and lives and helping the people of Charleston navigate one of the worst natural disasters the city and state had ever experienced.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...

