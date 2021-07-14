Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Madison De La Garza to Direct TikTok Stars in Max Marlow's Zoom Mystery 'Surprise' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ed Meza
Laredo Morning Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven young social media stars with a combined reach of some 8.3 million fans worldwide have teamed up to make a movie and an independent leap to bigger screens. Written and produced by British filmmaker Max Marlow and directed by Madison De La Garza (“Desperate Housewives”), “Surprise” is a mystery thriller about a surprise Zoom party that turns tense when the birthday girl’s friends appear to know something she doesn’t.

Madison De La Garza
Paige
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale Starring in Comedy 'California King' (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Halsey to Debut 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' IMAX Film Ahead of Album

Before her album is released on Aug. 27, Halsey will bring “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the film to theaters on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old artist, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” Halsey wrote the film.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'My Brilliant Friend' Star Margherita Mazzucco Set For Susanna Nicchiarelli's Saint Clare of Assisi Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Brilliant Friend” star Margherita Mazzucco is set to play Saint Clare of Assisi in Susanna Nicchiarelli’s new feature film “Chiara” which will conclude the director’s trilogy of female biopics also comprising “Nico, 1988” and “Miss Marx.”. Nicchiarelli’s portrait of the 13th century saint born into a wealthy family who...
Visual Artseattlepi.com

'The Outsider' Trailer: Watch an Exclusive on the Making of the 9/11 Museum

Indie distributor Abramorama has released the first trailer for “The Outsider,” a look at the challenges Michael Shulan, creative director of the National 9/11 Museum at Ground Zero, faced. The documentary, which will have a livestreamed premiere on Aug. 19, launches nationwide the following day and will play in select...
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

'It's a blessing': Tiny Texas TikTok star teases role in Eva Longoria project

The Enkyboys are moving on up. The Texas-based TikTok duo made up of father and son Randy and Brice Gonzalez are teasing out big news on their Instagram. Per their latest share, the lip-synching little guy that hails from the Houston area has landed his first movie role – a goal he's been aiming for since he started making viral TikToks with his father Randy in November 2019. Brice, 6, told MySA.com back in February that acting is something he has his sights set on.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Cannes Cinefondation Section Won by 'The Salamander Child'

“The Salamander Child” by Belgian director Theo Degen, hailing from the INSAS film school, was named as the top prize winner at the Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation student film section. The announcement was greeted by vigorous applause and widespread approval. The jury comprising Tunisian writer, Kaouther Ben Hania, Swedish writer-actor-director,...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Shailene Woodley to Star in Showtime's 'Three Women' TV Adaptation

Shailene Woodley, star of “Big Little Lies,” The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “The Spectacular Now,” has joined Showtime’s upcoming hourlong series “Three Women” as a lead. The drama is a book-to-television adaptation of the nonfiction bestseller of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, who also executive produces the series.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

CBS Studios Starts Rolling on First Dutch Series With 'Bestseller Boy'

CBS Studios has begun rolling cameras in the Netherlands on its series “Bestseller Boy” for Dutch broadcaster Avrotros. The contemporary comedy drama is inspired by the eponymous best-selling novel and the real life of rising literary star Mano Bouzamour, and his struggles as a Dutch-Moroccan millennial navigating two cultures, overnight success and identity in Amsterdam. Emerging talent Shahine El-Hamus, who starred in “Promise of Pisa” and recently won the Golden Calf Award for best actor at the Netherlands Film Festival, will play the lead role of Momo Zebbi.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

Michelle Monaghan to Star as Twins in Netflix's Psychological Thriller 'Echoes'

Michelle Monaghan has been cast to play identical twins in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Echoes,” a psychological thriller from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”) and Quinton Peeples (“Runaways”). Per the logline, “Echoes” is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Meghan Markle Developing Animated Series 'Pearl' With David Furnish for Netflix

Archewell Productions, the Netflix-based shingle launched by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is getting into the animation business. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is the creator behind “Pearl,” described as a “family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Star Christina “Tinx” Najjar Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

UTA has signed TikTok personality Christina “Tinx” Najjar for worldwide representation in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Najjar, best known to her fans as just “Tinx,” began posting to TikTok last summer with her signature tiny microphone and has since gained over 1.2 million followers on the platform. Considered a “big sister” to many of her followers, Najjar has gone viral for her parody starter packs, guides for “rich moms” in locales like the Hamptons and Malibu and commentary poking fun at L.A. and New York stereotypes, while her mini vlogs and dating advice videos have given viewers a peek into her life.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Faye Dunaway Joins New Kevin Spacey Film 'The Man Who Drew God' (EXCLUSIVE)

Directed by Italian actor Franco Nero, who also stars, the feature will be Spacey’s first role since 2017, when dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and assault saw the “House of Cards” actor effectively ostracized from Hollywood. More from Variety. Last Minute Surge Lifts Hybrid Cannes Rights Market, Says Market...

