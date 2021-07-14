Madison De La Garza to Direct TikTok Stars in Max Marlow's Zoom Mystery 'Surprise' (EXCLUSIVE)

The Enkyboys are moving on up. The Texas-based TikTok duo made up of father and son Randy and Brice Gonzalez are teasing out big news on their Instagram. Per their latest share, the lip-synching little guy that hails from the Houston area has landed his first movie role – a goal he's been aiming for since he started making viral TikToks with his father Randy in November 2019. Brice, 6, told MySA.com back in February that acting is something he has his sights set on.