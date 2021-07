Just over six months into 2021 and the profound financial impact the pandemic had on the media industry is just beginning to be truly understood. Naveen Sarma, senior director of S&P Global Ratings, has closely studied the myriad ways the sector has been shaken up from his vantage point as a credit analyst. On the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” he offers a broad perspective on how entertainment companies are faring as every aspect of their operations adjusts to a period in which there’s no such thing as business as usual.