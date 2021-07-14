Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Foreign spies tried to get Brits to leak secrets 10,000 times in past five years, MI5 says

By Tom Wells
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRpsC_0awSvUyi00

FOREIGN spies tried to get Brits working in tech, science and business to leak secrets 10,000 times in the past five years, MI5 says.

And the worrying surge in hostile states trying to steal secrets means everyone needs to be on their guard against spying attempts from the likes of China and Russia, our spy chief Ken McCallum will say today.

The shock figure relates to “disguised approaches” from foreign agents, who were “seeking to manipulate” Brit experts.

This includes attempts to turn them into fully fledged agents of hostile states, as wells as efforts to lure them into passing on secrets, either knowingly or unwittingly.

Mr McCallum, 46, will set out the level of danger in his first annual threat speech today.

He will urge the public to be switched on about espionage in the same way the nation has adapted to the ever-present spectre of terrorism — and play its part in defeating it.

Mr McCallum, MI5’s youngest boss to date, warned: “UK victims of state espionage range way wider than just government.

“We see the UK’s brilliant universities and researchers having their discoveries stolen or copied.

“We see businesses hollowed out by the loss of advantage they have worked painstakingly to build.

“This is happening at scale — and it affects us all. UK jobs, UK public services, UK futures.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
226K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...
Public SafetyPosted by
Forbes

British Spy Chief Warns Public Under Threat From Hostile States

Britain's spy chief Ken McCallum will today warn that the public should be vigilant about the threat of cyber attacks, misinformation and political interference. The head of MI5 describes the threat as being as significant as that from terrorism, and warns that it can affect ordinary individuals as much as it does governments or corporations.
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Britain's MI5 Spy Chief Says: Beware of Russian and Chinese Agents

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's top domestic spymaster cautioned the population on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia and China as vigilantly as terrorism, warning that foreign spies were seeking to steal technology, sow discord and attack infrastructure. The 9/11 attacks on the United States almost 20 years...
InternetTelegraph

WhatsApp and Facebook encryption ‘a gift’ to terrorists and paedophiles, says MI5 chief

MI5's chief on Wednesday accused WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook of "handing a gift" of end-to-end encryption to terrorists and paedophiles. Ken McCallum, the MI5 director general, took the unusual step of singling out WhatsApp's chief executive for criticism and called for new powers to force social media companies to make available secret messages "in cases of exceptional threat".
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Foreign spies make 10,000 attempts to target British members of public, reveals MI5 chief

Foreign spies are not only targeting the government but also the British public, the head of MI5 has warned, with more than 10,000 attempts tracked by the agency.Individuals with no links to official institutions “are not immune to the tentacles of hostile activity” and need to be concerned about the covert activities of some foreign states which will affect them, according to directory-general of the agency, Ken McCallum.In a speech to be given at the Security Service headquarters at Thames House in London on Wednesday, he will urge the public to adopt the same levels of awareness and vigilance about...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Factbox-The threat horizon according to Britain's MI5 spy chief

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top domestic spymaster cautioned the population on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia and China as vigilantly as terrorism, warning that foreign agents were seeking to steal technology, sow discord and attack infrastructure. Following are the key threats as seen by Security Service...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Norway says March cyber attack on parliament carried out from China

OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said on Monday that a March 10 cyber attack on the Nordic country's parliament e-mail system was carried out from China, calling on authorities there to take steps to prevent such activity in future. "This is a serious incident...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

U-turn hint over threat of 14-year jail terms for journalists who use leaked Government documents in revamp of Official Secrets Act as No 10 says 'freedom of the press is an integral part of the UK's democratic process'

Downing Street hinted hinted today that it could row back from plans to treat journalists like spies and subject them to jail terms of up to 14 years for using leaked documents to embarrass the Government. Under a consultation run by Priti Patel's Home Office, which closes today, reporters who...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia makes HUGE move against China accusing the communist superpower of launching 'malicious' cyber attacks - as government takes rare step to accuse Beijing of hiring 'contract hackers'

The Australian government has taken a bold step in its ongoing diplomatic spat with China, naming the communist state for the first time as the party responsible for a series of 'malicious' cyber attacks. Scott Morrison in June last year shocked the nation by outlining how an un-named 'state-actor' had...
POTUSPosted by
The US Sun

Chinese hackers behind ‘reckless’ attack on Microsoft Exchange earlier this year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says

CHINESE hackers were behind the "reckless" cyber attack on Microsoft Exchange servers earlier this year, the Foreign Secretary has said. Dominic Raab confirmed today that Chinese state-backed actors were responsible for the malicious attacks that took place in January. "The cyber attack on Microsoft Exchange Server by Chinese state-backed groups...

Comments / 0

Community Policy